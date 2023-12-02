Saturday, December 2, 2023 – An outspoken Mt Kenya region politician has said he regrets not listening to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who warned the Mt Kenya electorate against voting for William Ruto as president in last year’s presidential election.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Brian Mutiga, who vied for Kianjai ward MCA, said like other Mt Kenya residents, he woke up early to vote for William Ruto thinking that he would change the country.

The politician said like other mountain residents, he refused to listen to Uhuru, who was warning residents against supporting Ruto, whom he termed as a corrupt and patented looter of public money.

Mutiga said he regrets daily not listening to Uhuru since whatever he said about Ruto has come to pass.

Here is Brian Mutiga’s long post on his X platform.

“In 2022, like EVERYONE in Mt.Kenya region, I DELIBERATELY REFUSED to LISTEN to PRESIDENT UHURU because I felt he had BETRAYED OUR PLEDGE to RUTO (Yangu Kumi na ya William Kumi).

“I honestly thought he was AGAINST his Deputy because he wanted to continue his term through Raila Odinga. I also thought he was against Ruto because he never came from a wealthy/dynasty family. One year later, I have been listening to everything President Uhuru was saying about Ruto winning the Presidency.

“I have listened to every available video, from sagana state lodge, to Statehouse, Mombasa & to Kisumu and I can tell you Uhuru understands Ruto & he knew Kenyans would suffer under his leadership and he was right.

“Today, many Kenyans REGRET not LISTENING to President Uhuru & wish they voted for his 2022 preferred Presidential Candidate. Because we currently have a long way to go as a country,”

