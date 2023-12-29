Friday, December 29, 2023 – Controversial city politician Karen Nyamu has said she is entitled to sleep in Samidoh’s house back in Nyandarua because she assisted him in constructing it.

Karen was responding to claims made earlier by the singer’s estranged wife Edday Nderitu that she was shamelessly sleeping in another woman’s house instead of asking Samidoh to build her one.

Karen now asserts that she did make a financial contribution to the house, adding that Edday never set foot inside until it was finished.

The nominated lawmaker went on to claim that she was the only person invited to the housewarming party.

Nyamu further added that she was heavily pregnant for Samidoh at that time, and she was invited to the house opening ceremony, but Edday was not.

“Hehehe ask that woman if she has ever stepped on site kukijengwa ama ni mimi nilikua nakuja (during the construction of the house because it was me who used to go there regularly to give Samidoh) moral support saa hii mimba ni kubwa (I was heavily pregnant during) Corona time.

“No wonder at the opening ceremony it was me who attended. Umeefanya niongee vitu sikuwa nataka. Usiongee kitu hujui (You have made me share secrets I was not ready to divulge. Don’t talk if you know nothing), ” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.