Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has washed Mohammed Ali’s dirty linen in public after they were engaged in a war of words on X, formerly Twitter.

The online war started after Mwangi accused Mohammed Ali of protecting drug dealers in Mombasa.

Ali fired back at Mwangi and alleged that donors have been funding him to promote LGBTQ ideologies in Kenya.

He vehemently denied the claims and went ahead to expose the vocal Nyali MP by claiming that he is gay.

He alleged that Mohammed Ali sleeps with male drug dealers.

According to Mwangi, Mohammed Ali pretends to fight the LGBTQ community in public but behind the scenes, he is busy dating male drug dealers and sleeping with them.

He further claimed that he has photos to prove that Mohammed Ali is gay.

Check out his tweets.

