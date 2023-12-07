Thursday, December 07, 2023 – A South African woman, Khvnyi, has said that becoming a mother is one of her biggest regrets.

Khvnyi who stated this on X, on Tuesday, December 7, however, added that she doesn’t hate her child.

“I hate being a mother. It’s one of my biggest regrets and nobody can convince me that it’s worth it. Ever,” she wrote.

“Being a mother is very overwhelming. I hate it and if I could turn back the hands of time, I wouldn’t have been a mother. It doesn’t mean I hate my child.”