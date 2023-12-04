Monday, December 4, 2023 – Infamous TikTok sex worker, Cindy, has confessed that her brother broke her virginity.

Speaking on Tiktok Live, Cindy claimed that she was raped by her brother when she was in class 2.

“I broke my virginity when I was in class 2. My brother raped me,” she said.

Cindy further claimed that she was raped for the second time by her other brother when she was in class 4.

According to Cindy, she believes that her family bewitched her since they are not bothered by the rogue behaviours that she displays on social media.

The young Luo lady provides escort services and erotic online services to sex-starved clients.

Watch a video of her making the shocking confessions.

