Friday, December 1, 2023 – Tanzanian gay sex worker and transgender, Dayon Monson, has confessed that he had a sexual affair with CNN journalist Larry Madowo.
Speaking in a candid interview with Maggie Kinambi, Dayon said he left Tanzania and settled in Kenya to become a gay prostitute.
He met Madowo during his stay in Kenya and had a sexual affair with him.
However, he accused Madowo of taking advantage of him.
Dayon also confessed that he had a sexual affair with a member of parliament.
The married MP opened a poultry business for him in Mwihoko, Kasarani.
He also rented him a house in Lavington where he would meet him for sex.
They later broke up.
Listen to the interview.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>