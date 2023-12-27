Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has expressed disappointment in President William Ruto’s administration.

When speaking to Look Up TV on Tuesday evening, Miguna said that, in a way, he feels betrayed by the president because the president has not fulfilled the promises made to him.

“I feel betrayed that after five years of persecution, this government doesn’t seem to know that justice delayed is justice denied. I have been denied justice for so long,” Miguna said.

According to Miguna, what happened to him was so bad that it has never happened to anyone else since Kenya gained its independence.

“I am disappointed. I am extremely upset that William Ruto and his government will continue to do what Uhuru Kenyatta used to do,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST