Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Actress Rosy Meurer has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Olakunle Curchill, as he turns a year older today, December 27.

In a post shared on her page, Rosy said she does not regret saying yes to him when they met many years ago.

She wrote;

”To my better half, my partner in crime, my gossip partner and the man who keeps our family running. Thank you for being an amazing husband and father. I use to think that not putting all my eggs in one basket would make me the wisest person but when it comes to you it doesn’t make sense. You have my love, my heart, and you’ve shown that you are worthy of my everything.

You are one rare gem and I do not regret saying YES! to you. You are the most amazing partner and I just want to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANCOR . I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY’