Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has hinted at President William Ruto sacking some Cabinet Secretaries (CS) over non-performance.

This is even as he inadvertently admitted that the Kenya Kwanza government is the worst ever since it is full of incompetent people.

Speaking during an interview, Barasa revealed that even Ruto is aware that some of his CSs are incompetent.

He noted the head of state was intelligent enough and that he knew where he wanted to take the country.

According to the Kimilili lawmaker, the move by Ruto to ensure CSs sign performance contracts was one way to sack them easily.

“President William Ruto is very intelligent. He understands where this country needs to go; he defines where the sector wants to go, and the technocrats who work under him, including the Cabinet Secretary, are the ones who will develop the ratios to achieve what the president wants.”

“The head of state is also aware of the fact that some of the people he has assigned duties to are incompetent. And that is why he called them to the State House to sign a performance contract,” Barasa said.

Barasa, who is a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said he was sure Ruto would fire some CSs during the upcoming quarterly reviews.

“When it comes to the quarterly review of the performance report that the CSs signed, I am 100% sure some of the Cabinet Secretaries who have not met the demands will be sacked,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST