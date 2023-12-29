Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Reality star and actress, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that she doesn’t have friends.

In an interview with Doyin on her podcast tagged ‘Doyin’s Corner’, Phyna revealed that her life on social media is different from what it is in reality.

She explained: “I’m always lively on social media, but off-camera, I spend most of my time alone. I don’t have friends.”

She admitted that while she had friends before, some distanced themselves after her time on the show, while others had expectations that she couldn’t meet.

She said: “I don’t have friends. Sometimes I stay a whole day and my phone wouldn’t ring. On social media I look bubbly but off camera, I’m always alone.”

Watch her speak in the video below.

