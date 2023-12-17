Sunday, December 17, 2023 – When campaigning for the presidency last year, William Ruto, who was then deputy president, pledged to lower the high fuel prices in the country by reducing the government’s taxation per litre of fuel

However, one year into his presidency, Ruto has surprised the same Kenyans by saying he has no power to reduce the prices of fuel.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto said he does not deserve to be commended for the current marginal reduction in fuel prices.

“I told you prices of fuel will come down, I am telling you again, and the prices will reduce further next month. But do not clap for me….because I have not done anything to reduce that price.

“I have done nothing….You have only helped to clap for me, but there is nothing I have done,” said Dr Ruto.

He added, “This is because I am not the one who increases or reduces the price of fuel. There are people who own oil there, they bring us the prices. The only thing I am announcing to you is that those who bring that fuel have reduced the prices and it will continue doing so.”

He noted that there is work that the President can do and that which he cannot.

“The problem in Kenya is about our leadership, leaders who don’t want to tell the truth. Leaders are not people meant to perform miracles. There are no miracles, leaders are not angels. Only Jesus can perform miracles, the rest of us is all about working hard,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST