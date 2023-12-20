Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, was embroiled in a social media storm after she confronted trolls on her TikTok page for questioning her recognition within the artist’s family, particularly from Muigai’s mother.

The controversy erupted after Muigai’s first wife, Njeri, received warm praise from her mother-in-law during the launch of her Woman of Courage Foundation.

Muigai’s mother paid a glowing tribute to Njeri, expressing her confidence that she has a worthy successor to care for her son and grandchildren.

“I know when I will leave this world, I have a woman to leave my children with,” Muigai’s mother said.

This show of appreciation for the first wife stirred a reaction on Queen Stacey’s TikTok page, where some followers questioned her acknowledgment within the family, stating that Muigai’s mother did not recognise her.

Queen Stacey responded to the trolls and reminded them that she is married to Muigai, not his mother-in-law.

“I am married to Muigai, not the mother-in-law. One day, if she likes, she will be happy about me,” she firmly stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.