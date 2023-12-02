Saturday, December 2, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to have changed his plans to steady the economy and reduce the runaway cost of living.

This is after it emerged that he has different priorities from the ones he campaigned to address in the run-up to the 2022 election.

Speaking after hosting the officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Nairobi yesterday, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala announced Ruto’s plans to build a leadership school to train politicians and budding leaders.

Malala highlighted that the school will be located at its new headquarters scheduled for construction.

The SG noted that designs for the institution and the headquarters had already been completed.

According to Malala, the party had also bought the land where the institutions will be headquartered, with the groundbreaking of the site expected next year.

“This will be an incubation centre for young leaders not only in Kenya but in Africa. It will mentor young talents and give them the capacity and a broad mindset that should be able to govern our country in years to come.

“We are keen on developing a leadership that will outlive the leadership for today. Just like the Communist Party we want a party that celebrates 100 years in existence,” he stated.

Malala indicated that China’s ruling party would, therefore, be instrumental in helping attain their vision, given that the communist party was formed in 1921.

Already, China’s ruling party highlighted some of the strategies it has used to stay relevant and competitive over the years in documents submitted to the UDA officials.

“They have given a document on their journey. My dream is to ensure that the UDA party becomes the biggest party in the future,” Malala added.

Apart from the school, the new headquarters will also have auditoriums that will host party meetings such as the National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST