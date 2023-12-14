Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A man has shared the hilarious way his wife welcomed him home after he got a vasectomy so she won’t have to suffer the many side effects of female birth control.

“No more kids for me,” the dad wrote after the procedure.

He added: “My wife had the jokes when I got home from the doctor today.”

He proceeded to share a photo of the unique way his wife joked about his vasectomy.

She made pastry and wrote “snip snip hooray” on it.

She also set out boxes of different instant meals and added sticky notes making hilarious references to her husband’s vasectomy.

“Your berries got crunched,” one note taped to a box of Crunch Berries reads.

Another note was pasted on a pack of powdered donuts to cover the “do” with “no” and it ended up spelling “No nuts”.

However, his post was not well received by many men and they called him out.

He was unbothered by the trolls and hit back at them.

On the flip side, he had the support of some men who disclosed that they also intend to get a vasectomy.

See below.