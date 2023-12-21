Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A man allegedly kept the deceased body of his wife on the floor of the living room for days, even as their two dogs chewed her foot off.

The man, Gary Johnson, 60, said he left her on the floor ‘because he did not want to lose her’, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

Johnson, of Panama City, Florida, USA called 911 on Saturday, December 16 to report that an unknown person was inside his home and that his wife, Evamarie Macgregor, was lying on the floor and he believed she was dead.

Police officers who responded got no answer when they arrived at the front door and looked into the front window and saw a woman lying and appearing to be surrounded with blood.

Police forced entry into the home and found the deceased with the skin missing from her face and her entire left foot was completely removed from her leg’, the affidavit states.

Meanwhile, Johnson seemed ‘to be disoriented and not lucid’, the affidavit states.

Johnson said his wife’s foot was missing because their dogs chewed on it.

Macgregor’s body was taken to a medical examiner’s office and the crime scene was processed.

At the Panama City beach, Johnson told the Police Department that his wife four days ago had cried for help from the living room and that she was already dead when he got to her.

However, the level of decomposition of her body suggested that she had been dead for more than five days, according to the affidavit.

Johnson admitted that he should have called police or paramedics at the time of his wife’s ‘medical episode’.

He was arrested on Sunday and charged with improper storage of human remains since Macgregor was left on the floor for more than 24 hours.

His pretrial hearing has been set for January 18, 2024.