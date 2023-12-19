Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – US president, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden will make his first court appearance on Jan. 11 in a tax fraud case accusing him of dipping out of more than $1 million in taxes while blowing money on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, exotic cars and more.

The first son is expected to be arraigned on three felony and six misdemeanor tax charges during the hearing in US District Court in Los Angeles.

Biden, 53, was indicted earlier this month on one felony count of tax evasion for his 2018 personal taxes and two felony counts of filing a false return — one also for his 2018 personal taxes and the other for his corporate taxes on behalf of his company Owasco, PC.

The six misdemeanors he faces are failure to pay and failure to file charges for the 2016 through 2019 tax years.

The US President Biden’s son “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” special counsel David Weiss wrote in the 56-page indictment out of the Central District of California filed on Dec. 7.

Hunter Biden allegedly “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” Weiss said in the court papers.

He blew the cash on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” according to the indictment.

The scandal-clad first son used about $189,000 — on “adult entertainment” including more than $27,000 in payments to a porn site that he used a business line of credit to secure as well as $10,000 on a sex club membership he wrote off as a “golf club membership,” the court documents stated.

Biden tossed away another $680,000 in payments to various women “who were either romantically involved with [him] or otherwise performing personal services” to the first son.

He did all this while dodging tax payments to the government, according to the indictment.

Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

He has already been charged with three felony counts related to false statements he made when buying a firearm and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison in that case. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges in the gun case.

The charges were brought against Biden after a plea deal fell apart over the summer in a Delaware courtroom.