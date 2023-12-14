Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Hulu has reportedly dropped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reality show Diddy+7 after was accused of sexual abuse and assault by multiple women, including ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The project from James Corden’s production company was in the early stages when the decision was made to drop it after multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault were filed against the mega-producer.

Sources on Wednesday confirmed to Rolling Stone that the streaming service had dropped its plans for a reality show about the hip-hop stalwart, 54, and his family amid the allegations.

Fulwell 73, the production company owned by James Corden, was producing the series, which was in its ‘nascent stages,’ an insider told the publication.

Hulu is one of a number of companies to cancel their business arrangements with the I’ll Be Missing You singer, as a total of 23 companies have stopped working with Diddy’s e-commerce business Empower Global, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.

Nekita May Art Co. founder Tammy Nekita Lembrick told the magazine that she ceased working with Empower Global in the wake of the allegations against Diddy.

‘I have a daughter at FIT that I vowed to be a role model for in all things,’ Lembrick said in a statement. ‘I pride myself on being a woman with great moral integrity and prefer my brand not be associated with that organization.’

House of Takura founder Annette Njau said that her company’s decision to stop working with Empower Global ‘was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit.

‘We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.’

In addition, Diddy withdrew from his position as the chairman of the network Revolt, while Diageo, a liquor company, has taken legal moves to stop Diddy’s image from being released as a pitchman for the tequila brand DeLéon, the outlet reported.

Last month, Diddy settled a suit filed by Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, a day after the lawsuit was filed, TMZ reported. The lawsuit alleged Combs brought the singer into his ‘ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle’ soon after she met him and signed to his label in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ventura, now 37, said Combs, now 54, began a pattern of abuse as soon as their on-and-off relationship began in 2007.

The lawsuit alleged that ‘prone to uncontrollable rage,’ Combs subjected Ventura to ‘savage’ beatings in which he punched, kicked, and stomped her. It alleges he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

According to the lawsuit, as Ventura was trying to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forced her into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

Three more women have emerged with allegations against Diddy, with one woman identifying herself as Jane Doe saying she had been sexually assaulted by him and other men in 2003 when she was 17.

Diddy denied the claims in a statement he released on Instagram on December 6, saying that ‘enough is enough.