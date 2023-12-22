Friday, December 22, 2023 – A suspected thug was shot dead and three others arrested after stealing Ksh 1.5 million from a motorist outside Equity Bank in Nairobi West.

The four had trailed a motorist riding in a Ford Ranger from the Industrial Area up to Nairobi West, where they managed to break into the car and steal the money that was stashed in three envelopes.

The victim had withdrawn the money from Bank of Baroda Industrial Area and it is alleged that the thugs were tipped off by an insider from the bank.

Police officers swung into action after they were alerted to the activities the suspects were engaging in.

When officers arrived at the scene, they ordered them to lie down and upon searching, the money was recovered.

They were armed with crude weapons, which they used to break into the motor vehicle.

Police managed to recover fake number plates inside a Mercedes Benz that they were riding in.

According to the police, the recovery of the fake number plates was a clear indication that the car was being used for criminal activities.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST