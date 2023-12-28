Thursday, December 28, 2023 – The DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU) has arrested several suspects involved in a mega gold scam that targeted two Malaysian nationals, and recovered multiple tools of trade involved in the Sh2.85 billion botched fraudulence.

Having received intelligence reports through Kilimani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer on the scamming deal planned against the two foreign men, the OSU deployed a surveillance team after the two victims jetted into the country.

Reportedly, the scammers using Rock Africa Minier company had contacted the complainants as of 19th October, 2023 through a social media platform. The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500 kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices.

The scammers were trailed as they picked up the two foreigners from their hotel Four Points By Sheraton along Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani using a Toyota Noah Reg No. KCW 835U.

They were taken to an office in a private house along Mageta Road within Kileleshwa where the surveillance team followed closely before the main gate was shut locking them out.

As the detectives stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees. The suspects who included two G4S security guards are; Didier Muke (a Congolese with a pending case and passport deposited in court), Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga (whisked from a getaway bike and in hospital), Mark Kabete (G4S) and Ken Kiboi (G4S).

The scene was processed and several exhibits recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold-coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents, and stamps for Ace Point International Limited and assorted G4S uniforms.

Also recovered and believed to be proceeds of crime include the following motor vehicles:

a) Toyota Noah white in colour Reg no. KCW 835U

b) Toyota Crown black in colour Reg no. KDB 090W

c) Mercedes Benz white in colour Reg no. KCQ 138T

d) Toyota G-Touring white in colour Reg no. KAX 260R

e) Toyota double cab Reg no. KCH 622T branded G4S

All exhibits secured as the suspects are being processed for arraignment.

