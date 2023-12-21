Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Two men suspected of abducting a lady three days ago in Juja, Kiambu County, and stealing over Sh645,000 from her have been arrested by detectives.

Laban Chomba Muthini and Peter Mugera Maburi were arrested after the Nissan Note Reg. No. KCL 320Y they were using was intercepted after a road chase with DCI’s Operations sleuths, moments after abandoning the blindfolded victim at Githingiri Estate near Thika Greens Gatanga in Murang’a County.

Reporting her ordeal, the female victim narrated to police how the said vehicle occupied by two men and a woman had pulled over beside her on the morning of December 16, and one of the men flung the door open forcing her to board lest she got seriously injured.

Once inside, she was blindfolded and ordered to give her mobile money and bank account PINs where over Sh585,000 was withdrawn and transferred to six registered lines, and another Sh80,000 in cash stolen from her purse.

Having cooperated and pleading for dear life, she was thrown out of the vehicle at 8 pm that night, where good Samaritans helped her to Samuru police station where she formally reported before the case was referred to the Operations team.

After the arrest, an ID parade was conducted where the victim positively identified the two suspects who were then presented before a magistrate at Kiambu Law Courts. Custodial orders have been granted to the detectives to complete investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.