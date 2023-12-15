Friday, December 15, 2023 – A teenage boy was arrested after he sneaked into the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Nyamira branch, hoping to land bundles of cash.

Nyamira South sub-county police commander Isaac Sang confirmed the incident and said that the boy gained entry into the bank through the window on Sunday night at around 1.30 am.

A night guard noticed strange movements in the bank during the foiled robbery attempt and called the manager.

The manager quickly alerted the local police, who moved with speed and cordoned off the bank.

“All he could find were files and papers. When we arrived, we found out that the teenager had rummaged through the files in the drawers and had even gained access into the manager’s office only to find there wasn’t any money there,” Sang said.

“We tracked his movements by reviewing the bank’s CCTV footage. We were able to follow how he moved from the banking hall to the offices and eventually into a toilet. He sneaked out through a vent but he didn’t go far because he ended up in the basement of the locked building where we finally arrested him,” the police boss added.

Police have since established that the boy is a student at a secondary school in Nyamira County.

Police are still investigating the matter to determine if there were any other individuals involved.

No money, or any property, was lost during the incident.

