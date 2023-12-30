Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has given millions of Kenyans hope after he said his end-of-the-year speech will resolve the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking on Friday during the finals of the Opira Biannual football tournament at Ndiru primary school in Homa Bay Town constituency, Raila said his end year statement to Kenyans will tackle the current hard economic situation.

The former premier argued that bad economic policies set by the Kenya Kwanza government have made life unbearable to many Kenyans.

The policies, according to Raila, have made the majority of Kenyan citizens not enjoy Christmas and New Year as compared to other years.

He said many people are unable to undertake their normal business activities as others have collapsed because of high taxation.

“The faces of many Kenyans are gloomy this festive season due to the high cost of living. I understand the struggle Kenyans undergo as the year ends,” Raila said.

“Kenyans are overburdened by high taxes. I will not keep quiet about them and I expect to talk to Kenyans before the year ends,” Raila added.

