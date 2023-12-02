Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Twitter (X) slay queen, Mercy Masai, has reacted to an alleged nude photo of her that was widely shared on X, formerly Twitter.

An X user posted a teaser of the alleged nude photo, attracting more than 600,000 viewers.

It is now emerging that the nude image was photoshopped.

“Don’t believe everything you see,” she reacted and posted the image that was photoshopped.

The X user who posted the photoshopped nude image has since issued an apology.

However, Mercy is not pleased with the apology.

“You did this at the expense of my dignity though! Not right pal,’’ she wrote.

