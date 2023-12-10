Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Ken Hudson Campbell, the Hollywood actor famous for playing Santa in “Home Alone” has undergone a successful surgery for a cancer that had been spreading in his mouth.

Campbell was diagnosed with cancer in October after a tumor grew on the bottom of his mouth and “began encroaching on his teeth”. His daughter Michaela started a GoFundMe for him as he lost his SAG-AFTRA health insurance at the beginning of last year after the pandemic. The support has been overwhelming and they’re over $96,000 of the $100k goal.

Michaela told TMZ that her father went into surgery on Thursday morning and the whole procedure went off without a hitch. She says the family was able to visit him later that night once he was out of the OR.

The actor will remain in ICU for another 2 to 3 days, before being transferred to regular inpatient hospital care for about another week. He is said to be awake and doing really well, and it will take about 6 weeks of recovery before he can get back to normal, everyday activity.

Ken will still have to undergo reconstructive surgery, as well as radiation and possibly chemo, which comes with a lengthy 6-month recovery period but he’s crossed a huge hurdle.