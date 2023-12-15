Friday, December 12, 2023 – A group of Boda Boda riders in Nairobi have voiced their discontent with President William Ruto after seeing him with a large convoy along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

During his campaigns, Ruto was using Boda Boda riders as his pointmen in Nairobi and this helped him win the last year’s presidential election.

However, like a warthog, Ruto has forgotten what he used to promise Kenyans during his campaigns and is now living with opulence like King Mswati.

On Friday, Ruto’s motorcade was full of fuel guzzlers, prompting Boda Boda riders to question why he lives in such luxury while millions of Kenyans are living in abject poverty.

“Hii yote, na hii ni mafuta yetu, huyu jamaa surely. Hii yote aki. Hii hata inawezafanya ufungwe. Achana na yeye aende. (All these vehicles? And it is taxpayers who are paying for the fuel. This man, indeed, and all these cars! This long convoy can get you arrested. Let him go,” voices of some of the riders can be heard in the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST