Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the legitimate owner of a Sh1.5 billion disputed property in Nairobi.

This was revealed by a senior official at the Ministry of Lands.

The Director of Land Administration at the Ministry of Lands Gordon Odeka Ochieng told High Court judge Justice Joseph Mboya the title deed held by Gachagua’s company, Wamunyoro Investments Ltd, is genuine and forms part of the Land Registry’s records.

While being led in his evidence by State Counsel Allan Kamau from the Attorney General’s office, the title was issued in 2012 after he followed all the due process to acquire the land.

“I want to confirm the rightful owner of the land is Wamunyoro Investment Limited as according to the ministry record it followed all the procedures in acquiring the land,” Ochieng told the judge.

The witness told the court that land was first allocated to Columbus Two Thousand Limited, a firm owned by Micheal Ohas, a retired civil servant in 1994.

Gachagua and Ohas, a former Director of Physical Planning in the Ministry of Lands, are fighting over the ownership of the land situated near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Ochieng, the land which measures two hectares was allocated for a term of 99 years with effect from February 1994 to Ohas’s firm based on a Part Development Plan number 42/14/93/14 prepared by the Department of Physical Planning.

The official stated that according to the letter of allotment issued to Columbus Limited it had certain conditions to be complied with before the land was officially transferred to them.

One of the conditions was related to the stand premier amounting to a total of Sh863,400, where the court was informed that the company did not pay.

