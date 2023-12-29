Friday, December 29, 2023 – Veteran gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen took President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene to his rural home in Kakamega for an introduction on Friday, December 23.

The low-key affair was attended by Daddy Owen’s close family members and friends.

Charlene was also accompanied by her close friends.

The highlight of the ceremony was the exchange of gifts between Charlene and Owen’s mother, Margaret Mwatia.

The gestures mirrored a daughter paying a visit to her mother, with Charlene presenting thoughtful gifts and receiving a warm Luhya land welcome in return.

At one juncture, Owen took part in a symbolic act, tying a lesso around Charlene’s waist as part of the ceremony.

A photo from the ceremony has since surfaced online.

In the photo, Charlene is seen posing for a photo with Owen’s mother.

The chemistry between Charlene and Owen’s mother has left netizens talking.

It paints a picture of a welcoming mother-in-law.

Charlene looked at ease as she enjoyed her time at Owen’s village home during the introduction ceremony.

Check out the photo.

