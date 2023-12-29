Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A mother is terrified after saying a strange man broke into her home four times since September to watch her 9-year-old daughter sleep.

The latest incident happened on Christmas Eve when a surveillance camera caught the intruder slipping through her back door and walking through her kitchen.

“He’s coming in and having conversations with her,” Tiffany Szabara of Coatesville told WPVI.

“He’s going straight to my daughter’s bedroom at the top of the stairs and watching her sleep,” The mom said.

The Police Department is investigating the break-ins and has shared photos of the suspect on social media.

The man first broke in two months ago after Szabara said the back door lock was not working properly.

She said she initially thought the man was drunk and had entered the wrong home by accident.

On two other occasions, the mum said, she mistakenly left the door unlocked allowing him to easily get in, and once the man even climbed through a window.

She said every time, he goes directly to her daughter’s bedroom and watches her.

“I even had cash on the counter one day, and he didn’t touch the cash. He just goes into my daughter’s bedroom,” Szabara told the local ABC affiliate station.

“You know, if this man is so determined to target my daughter, what else could he be doing?” Szabara asked.