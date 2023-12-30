Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Teresiah Nyambura was taken to court for maligning her ex-lover online after she coincidentally met him at a social gathering in Nairobi with a woman she claims is his sugar mummy.

She is facing charges of Cyberbullying contrary to section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

Teresiah is accused of willfully and unlawfully sharing photos and posting negative text about her colleagues, friends, and family members, knowing it would harmfully affect them.

She met her ex-lover Tony Chege at an event where an upcoming Kiambu artist was launching a music album, but he allegedly gave her signals to sit far from him.

He was in the company of an older woman, whom she alleged was his sugar mummy.

However, she went closer, greeted him, and ignored his alleged sugar mummy before walking away.

She then took to Facebook to malign his name by claiming that he was living a luxurious lifestyle courtesy of the woman, who is older than him.

She was arrested after her ex-lover reported the matter at the Makongeni police station.

She was arraigned at Makadara Law Courts where she denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

Below are photos of Tony and his alleged sugar mummy, whom Teresiah claims is funding his lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.