Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led in the number of foreign trips for the year.

This is according to a new survey conducted by Nairobi-based research firm, TIFA Research.

Mudavadi, who also holds the Foreign Affairs docket, travelled the most with 16 trips globally.

He was followed by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with 13 trips. Salim Mvurya (Mining) and Eliud Owalo (ICT) tied with 12 foreign trips each.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi rounded up the top five CSs with a total of nine trips.

TIFA indicated that a total of 657 trips had been conducted by President William Ruto’s Cabinet., locally and globally, between January and November 2023.

In contrast, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki visited the highest number of counties with 41, followed by Transport CS Murkomen with 23.

Owalo and his health counterpart Susan Nakhumicha tied with 20 trips.

President Ruto’s administration has been called out for numerous trips out of the country. In particular, Ruto has made over 48 foreign trips since taking over the presidency.

The head of state, however, defended the trips, stating that they are essential in uplifting the economy of the country.

According to Ruto, the tours involve securing multi-million investment deals as well as job opportunities for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST