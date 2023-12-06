Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Former Cabinet Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has sent a message to President William Ruto after he reportedly ordered the arrest of Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o.

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa County over allegations that she had been running a Sacco without certificates.

She has also been accused of fraud and obtaining money by false pretense.

Reacting to her arrest, Kirwa who is a former Cherangany Member of Parliament, said Ruto should not harass Nyakang’o and he should instead form a tribunal to investigate her.

“Regardless of whether she is performing well or not we need to protect the offices that are protected, let the president have the courage to form a tribunal against her,” Kirwa stated.

After her arrest on Tuesday, Nyakang’o was charged before a Mombasa court and released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 2 million.

