Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has sent a message to Kenyans after a report by the Federation of Kenya Employers showed that over 70,000 Kenyans have lost their jobs since Ruto was declared the President.

Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s 5th President in September last year and according to FKE, over 70,000 have lost their jobs since the day the president took power.

Reacting to this shocking news, Keter who is a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, termed Ruto’s administration as a criminal enterprise and rallied Kenyans to unite and slay this corrupt monster.

He said if Kenyans fail to act, Ruto and his men will finish this country due to their voracious appetite for looting public money.

Here is a screenshot of what Alfred Keter wrote on his X platform.

