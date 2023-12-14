Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A new survey conducted by TIFA Research has revealed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu have never traveled out of the country in 2023.

In the report which was released yesterday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also holds the Foreign Affairs docket, was the most traveled CS with 16 foreign trips between January and November 2023.

Mudavadi was followed by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with 13 trips. ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Mining CS Salim Mvurya tied with 12 trips each.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi made nine trips while Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha made six and three trips respectively.

However, CS Kindiki led in the number of counties visited between January and November. The Interior CS has visited 41 counties followed by Mudavadi who has visited 23 counties.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha tied with each visiting 20 counties during the period.

The report at the same time ranked CS Kindiki as the best-performing with a rating of 65 percent followed by Mudavadi with a rating of 62 percent and Machogu with a rating of 58 percent. Nakhumicha and Murkomen tied in fourth place with 57 percent each.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir was ranked as the worst-performing CS in the poll.

