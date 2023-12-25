Monday, December 25, 2023 – A heavy metal singer got more than he bargained for after insulting Sacramento City during a recent performance.

The incident occurred while the heavy metal group, Smack’d Up was performing in Sacramento in what appears to be a low-key show in a warehouse. Frontman Matt Kupers was on the mic and apparently got frustrated with the energy in the room.

He stopped the performance to chastise the crowd, saying he thought he was in Sac Town and that the audience would bring it. He hurled some expletives and essentially took a jab at the residents.

A guy in the crowd who was dressed as Kris Kringle didn’t like what he was hearing, and he rushed Kupers onstage, hopping up and starting to whoop on him.

The fight only lasts seconds, but it ended with Kupers falling over and landing on his ass. There’s no report on if this escalated into anything further.