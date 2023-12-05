Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – A heartbreaking video of an alcoholic Kikuyu man experiencing tremors from alcohol consumption has surfaced on social media.

He was shaking uncontrollably as he indulged in cheap liquor with friends at a dingy bar.

For people who engage in heavy drinking frequently, shaking after drinking alcohol is a common side effect

A recent report by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) ranked Central Kenya as the region with the highest level of alcohol consumption.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been trying to fight alcoholism in Central Kenya but his efforts have not yielded fruits.

Watch a video of the alcoholic Kikuyu man taken at a dingy bar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.