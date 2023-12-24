Sunday, December 24, 2023- Popular Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper died a painful death after he was kidnapped by unknown people.

Sniper went missing on December 2 after receiving a phone call from a person well-known to him.

His body was found dumped in a forest in Tharaka Nithi County, 2 weeks after he disappeared.

The body, which was badly decomposed, had the eyes gouged out and the tongue cut out.

The body has also been doused with acid.

His front teeth had also been knocked out and his face completely disfigured.

