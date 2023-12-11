Monday, December 11, 2023 – Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku has revealed that her husband, Jason, proposed to her four days after they started dating. She disclosed this in a post she shared on her IG page to celebrate Jason who turns a year older today December 11.

In her post, Mary revealed that they lived a humble life in the beginning of their lives together. She said they had their mattress on the floor, shared kitchen with five other people and even had to use her car as her husband did not have any at the time but that her husband talked big and worked bigger as he was a very ambitious person.

‘We fell in love. Started dating. And in 4 days, HE PROPOSED. ‘I am in love with you Mary. And if we cross this month, we will be together forever’

I didn’t know how to respond. 4 days was too early to be thinking of ‘forever’ I guess. But the guy get plans.

‘I was born to make the world’s silkiest moves’ He says. Funny, but believed him. He worked tirelessly and I never saw him fall asleep.

Though those days were humbling sha. Mattress on the floor. Mosquito net on the wall, No clean running water, shared kitchen with 5 staff, na so person go tie towel go fetch water, staff go dey drag space with am. He had no car yet ( we used mine) But he talked big and worked ‘bigger’. I love AMBITIOUS.

#birthdayboynjoku”