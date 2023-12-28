Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Former Formula 1 (F1) racer, Ralf Schumacher broke a 10-year silence regarding the skiing accident his brother Michael Schumacher suffered, saying the sport legend ‘might never recover’.

Michael, 54, has not been seen in public since the December 29, 2013 accident and nobody had ever even talked about it until Ralf’s recent comments

“I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time,” Ralf said.

“Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident.

“Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be.”

Ralf, 48, also opened up about how the last decade has been hard for Michael’s children, his nieces and nephews.

“It has been a significant experience for me but, of course, even more so for his children,” Ralf said.

“Life is unfair at times. That day held a lot of bad luck. This fate has changed our family.”

Ralf added how Michael was his mentor from the time they were growing up together despite a seven-year age gap and said he had the “honour to learn from the best.” The accident changed it all.

Ralf, who won six F1 Grand Prix, emphasised that Michael had been more than just his older brother.

He told local media: ‘Michael wasn’t only my brother. When we were kids, he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me literally everything about kart racing.’

Ralf said: ‘There may be an age gap of seven years, but he was always by my side. We raced together, we practised overtaking manoeuvres and everything that matters in motorsports.’ ‘He passed on all the different things he had already internalised. I had the honour to learn from the best.’ He added