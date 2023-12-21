Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A lady called Nwadiuto Chiletam Amadi has raised eyebrows after she narrated how she ‘used’ a man before relocating to Canada.

Defending her behaviour, she said every ambitious woman understands that in a male-empowered society, there is no room for pity-partying.

“There is this guy I used (I feel a tad guilty). He handled many of my jakpa projects without pay even though I was willing to pay,” she narrated in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

He was always available when I needed him

He kept running errands and even risked his career doing some not-so-clean jobs for me towering millions of naira

All these he did in the hope of getting some coochie

To be fair, I had the intention of doing lamongwash with him, even if it’s just once but the day we agreed to meet, he booked a cheap hotel

The paints were wearing off and the finishing wasn’t bespoke like the kind of hotel I’d mekwe in

(As I wan chop frog, make I chop big one ni )

“Oga, I no fit do anything with you for this low-class excuse of a hotel”

That was how our would be rendezvous ended. By then, my visa application had gone through and my flight booked.

I felt pity for him. Guy must have invested every ounce of his energy in my course.

I walked out. Went home and called him. I promised to make it up to him some other time and he responded “Ok” in a pathetic voice… “Good boy”

Weeks later, I left the country.

Few days ago, my girlfriend who wants to japa too is asking for someone to some things for her and I sent our man to him.

Oh dear! I pity him cos this babe will rinse, wring and flap what I left in him

I hope there will still be some reserve for his family.