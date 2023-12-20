Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A woman, Favour Mawusi Kpeli Semabia, has defended a Ghanaian man, Michael Houston, who married his two girlfriends the same day.

Michael had earlier responded to widespread criticism trailing his decision.

Commenting on the post, Semabia said Michael is better than the men who marry one wife and have 3 or 4 side chicks.

“The truth is that you don’t owe anyone any explanation at all. Those who left were never friends. Its better they left. Those who stayed may or may not be friends so be careful. Some may just be CCTV’s waiting to capture negative news. You made a choice that is best for you and its better than those who marry 1 and have 3 or 4 side chicks.Be careful of your circle and as much as possible, I’ll plead that you keep certain things private else you invite the whole world into your home. Thereby putting your family in danger. God bless your new home with peace and love,” she wrote.