Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Hawkers in Nairobi may soon start wearing uniforms and special IDs for easier identification.

This follows the push by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai for the County Government to introduce special identification cards (IDs) and coded uniforms for hawkers operating in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Alai, on Monday, stated that the approach would ease the identification of hawkers and enable county askaris to monitor their operations too.

Traders would also access financial products from commercial banks in line with the new identification system.

Nonetheless, the MCA faulted the officials managing Nairobi, suggesting the need for a formal avenue to manage traders.

“The brains managing the city aren’t genuinely concerned with our issues. Imagine if we created juakali.nairobi.go.ke?” Alai proposed a website consolidating all the details of hawkers, including services offered, location, and identity cards.

He further proposed assigning a limited number of hawkers to the different streets to maintain a smart city.

According to Alai, his efforts to reach the governor have been futile, which is slowing down his plans towards catering for traders in the Juakali sector.

His plan further involves formalizing the Juakali sector, so people receiving services from mama mbogas, saloons, and other traders in the industry can be confident in the credibility of the operators.

Alai went on to fault the County Assembly for failing to deliver its mandate and ignoring to take up laws that could help the public.

The MCA further suggested that hawkers who have little experience in navigating the city, and are new at operating in between traffic be assigned to a specific street where they are safer and can be monitored.

Reports of city kanjos harassing traders have been on the rise, with the Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja, taking action against specific officers in related cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST