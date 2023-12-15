Friday, December 15, 2023 – Kenyans have questioned figures used by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to calculate the December – January 2024 pump prices after they contradicted those of the Central Bank of Kenya.

In the press release yesterday, EPRA detailed global murban crude oil prices and the exchange rate that was used in the calculation of the latest pump prices.

However, hours after the release, Kenyans noted that the exchange rate used by EPRA was higher than the exchange rate issued by the CBK.

According to CBK, the dollar in November traded at an average of Ksh153. However, EPRA detailed that the dollar traded at Ksh157.52.

Having a higher exchange rate means that pump prices will automatically be set high, given that petroleum products are imported into the country in dollars.

“Strange for a government entity to use Eastleigh and King’eero rates. The day EPRA and CBK use the same exchange rate is the day you can conclude currency is 100% free float,” economist Mohamed Wehliye stated.

On the other hand, Kenyans also identified discrepancies in the murban oil prices.

According to EPRA, November murban prices were USD93.92 per barrel. However, according to the CBK, murban oil prices in November averaged USD83 per dollar.

In the latest review, petrol prices were decreased by Ksh5, diesel by Ksh2, and kerosene by Ksh4.01.

Additionally, despite the drop in landing costs, EPRA still noted that the government had to subsidise the December-January 2024 pump prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST