Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Prof. Ademola Popoola has warned that penile erection after 30 minutes in sexual intercourse is dangerous and harmful to men.

Popoola raised the alarm during his paper presentation at the 250th Inaugural Lecture entitled: “That All May Pee in Peace”.

“A person who has more than 30 minutes of erection should report immediately to the hospital,” he said.

Popoola stated that the erection must be aborted as soon as possible by a competent doctor in order to preserve penile erection subsequently.

The expert, who observed that the penis need to be turgid or erect for satisfactory sexual intercourse, however, said the erected penis often fractures or breaks.

“Research shows that the right side of the penis ruptures more than the left side,” he added.