Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a’s firstborn daughter, Naomi Wangari, is seeking financial help to support her six-year-old son, Jonathan Wise, who is battling ill health.

Wise was diagnosed with Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer after his birth on January 20, 2018.

In late 2020, he was flown to India for specialized treatment that saw him undergo brachytherapy procedures.

However, his health deteriorated this year, leading to multiple admissions and tests, including bone marrow biopsies.

She is now appealing for help from well-wishers, having faced financial strain throughout Jonathan’s medical journey.

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, who is one of the richest pastors in Kenya, seems to have abandoned his daughter even as she seeks medical help.

When reached out for a comment concerning his grandson’s current state of health, he said he considers the matter beyond his current involvement.

“At this moment, I prefer not to be linked to that particular case. I have my reservations regarding it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.