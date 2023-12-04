Monday, December 4, 2023 – A woman who threw her 8-month-old baby into the Indian Ocean has been arrested.

The police said the child is recuperating at the Red Cross rescue centre as the mother is being interrogated for information.

“She was rushed for first aid at the Red Cross Centre, treated and discharged in fair condition and her mother taken to the police station for interrogation,” the police report read.

In a video that has since gone viral, the coast guards in collaboration with bystanders and divers are seen acting promptly to save the infant.

The Kenya Red Cross said the infant was safe and at the rescue centre.

“Heroic intervention at the Likoni ferry crossing. An 8-month-old child, miraculously saved after a distressing incident in the Indian Ocean, is now safe at the Kenya Red Cross rescue centre.

‘Thanks to swift action and our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team,” Kenya Red Cross said.

Watch video.

