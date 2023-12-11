Monday, December 11, 2023 – Hamas terrorists have threatened to execute hostages unless Israel meets its demands.

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the terror group to surrender immediately or face certain death.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida made a chilling threat to Israel and what he called ‘its arrogant leadership’ on Sunday, vowing that it would not get its hostages back alive ‘without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance.’

Israel declared war following the sickening October 7 attack by Hamas and other groups, which saw 1,200 people killed and around 240 dragged back to Gaza as hostages. More than 18,000 have been killed in Gaza, Hamas authorities say.

Over 100 women and children being held by Hamas were freed during a weeklong ceasefire late last month, which saw three Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails for every one hostage handed back.

On Sunday night, ​Netanyahu called on Hamas to ‘surrender now’ and warned that ‘it is the beginning of the end’ for the terror group.

As Israel’s relentless military offensive in Gaza continues to rumble on, the IDF has hinted it is closing in on top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, its number one target who is dubbed ‘Gaza’s Bin Laden’.

Reports suggest Sinwar is in hiding at an address in northwest Khan Younis, a southern city being encircled by IDF troops.

In a televised statement this evening, Netanyahu declared: ‘The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender now.’

Despite suggestions that Hamas was close to ‘disintegrating’, national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, hinted that the war could continue for months, with key ally the United States not setting a deadline for Israel to achieve its goals.

‘The evaluation that this can’t be measured in weeks is correct, and I’m not sure it can be measured in months,’ he told Israel’s Channel 12.