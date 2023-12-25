Monday, December 25, 2023 – Ugenya MP David Ochieng had it very rough over the weekend after he was chased out of the funeral of former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) official William Ohonde at Ligega Village in Ugenya Constituency attended by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga after rowdy youth threatened to manhandle him.

Ochieng, who was previously affiliated with Azimio, has since jumped ship and pledged loyalty to President William Ruto, a political move that has made him a villain with the Nyanza electorate.

During the funeral, the youth heckled him and shouted him down over his political allegiances, a fate which has befallen all ODM rebels that have defied Raila.

Just when he was about to give his speech, chaos ensued forcing his bodyguards to fire gunshots.

The chaos was triggered by a confrontation between loyal ODM supporters and a section of youth who had warmed up to the government which led to an exchange of words and ultimately, a physical feud.

The MP was attacked by a person from the crowd who tackled him and grabbed the microphone from him even before he could make his remarks.

Ochieng who had been invited to speak at the funeral would then be whisked away to safety by his aides who fired in the air.

As all this was happening, Raila Odinga and other party members among them Siaya Governor James Orengo and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi remained glued to their seats as they watched the events unfold.

During the chaos, some attendees were injured and property was destroyed.

During the funeral proceedings, tensions began to grow as some of the youths in attendance started chanting Kenya Kwanza slogans as different leaders gave their speeches.

Raila would later condemn the incident terming it as primitive. He advised leaders to learn how to carry themselves in public events.

