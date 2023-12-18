Monday, December 18, 2023 – The Hustler nation seems to be running out of patience with President William Ruto and his government.

This was evident on Saturday after Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda was heckled by Kisii residents when he attempted to distance President William Ruto from high fuel prices.

While attending a Thanksgiving mass at the Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School in Kitutu Chache, Jhanda stated that Ruto was not to blame for the current fuel prices.

”It is important that we remember that it is not the President raising or lowering the fuel prices. There are many factors that make the fuel prices rise,” Jhanda stated.

However, residents started heckling and booing him. The MP struggled to proceed with his speech as the jeers increased. However, he completed his speech after calm was restored.

“‘We must say the truth. Even if we make noise, it is not the President that is making the fuel prices go up, so let us relax,” he stated and also condemned politicians who were criticising the government while requesting development projects.

Consequently, he asked them to stop allegedly blackmailing the government and rather give President William Ruto ample time to work.

”It is important for leaders to respect your government. If you cannot respect the President and you want to be helped, how can that happen,” Zaheer wondered.

While making his speech in Kisii, Ruto concurred with MP Zaheer Jhanda, adding that other entities, such as EPRA, were responsible for adjusting fuel prices.

”I told you last month that the price of fuel will come down, and it has come down, and now am telling you that next month the fuel price will reduce. Don’t clap for me because am not the one who has reduced.

”I did nothing about the fuel prices going down. Those people with oil are the ones bringing the prices to us every month the only thing am telling you is that those giving us the prices will reduce,” Ruto stated.

