Friday, December 22, 2023 – Greatwall Gardens is an infamous middle-class estate in Athi River that is associated with prostitution and drugs.

Most of the tenants who reside in the vast estate are young people in their early 20’s and 30’s, majority being scammers, drug dealers and online sex workers.

They spend most of their time consuming drugs, alcohol and engaging in prostitution.

A Tiktoker who lives in the populous estate has shared a video of some intoxicated slay queens misbehaving in the parking lot.

One of the slay queens had urinated on herself after overindulging in alcohol.

She twerked and flashed her middle finger while in the company of her fellow slay queens, who were indecently dressed.

They shamelessly misbehaved in the presence of kids, a proof that Greatwall Gardens is not a conducive environment to bring up kids.

Watch the video.

