Thursday, December 12, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has assured squatters occupying the land belonging to late former Starehe Member of Parliament, Gerishon Kirima, that their houses will not be demolished.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, the county boss said the government is in the process of striking a deal after talks with the family.

According to Sakaja, the deal will enable squatters to buy land in the already occupied space and pay it in installments.

“The government cannot buy the land but the Kirima family is open for negotiations to enable families to buy the land and pay slowly.

“Currently, demolitions are not an option,” Sakaja said.

Adding; “I know there is an order for eviction by December 31, 2023, but we will not allow that. There has to be a better way,” Sakaja noted, cautioning against politicising the matter.

In November, the High Court issued interim orders suspending orders to have settlers move out from the property by the end of the year pending the hearing of a suit by over 680 residents led by Joseph Omito.

The judge also urged the residents, the Kirima family, and all parties involved to engage in an out-of-court settlement in a bid to have the dispute resolved expeditiously.

